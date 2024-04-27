OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 6,425 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

