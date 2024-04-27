Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,001 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 224.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.