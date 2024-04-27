ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.69. ECARX shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,576 shares traded.

ECARX Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $554.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.13.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

