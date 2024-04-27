Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.52. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 2,802,358 shares.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 661,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,511,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

