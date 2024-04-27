Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,708 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Expro Group worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth $2,050,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Expro Group by 92.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,312 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter worth $15,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of XPRO opened at $20.14 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Expro Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

