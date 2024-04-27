Jennison Associates LLC Sells 28,684 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,684 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
