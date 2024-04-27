Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,490 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

