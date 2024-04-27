Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 24.8% in April

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,064.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,819 shares of company stock worth $270,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSTL opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.06 million, a PE ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 872.81%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

