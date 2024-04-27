Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in H World Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

