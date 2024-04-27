Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

