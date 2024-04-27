Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 194,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

JJSF opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

