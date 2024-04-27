Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the period.

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

