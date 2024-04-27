Insider Buying: Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Insider Purchases A$14,008.45 in Stock

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$14,008.45 ($9,037.71).

Duxton Farms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Duxton Farms alerts:

Duxton Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Duxton Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. It offers hay, cotton, wheat, barley, canola, and field peas, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.