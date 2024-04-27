Insider Buying: Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Insider Purchases A$14,008.45 in Stock

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$14,008.45 ($9,037.71).
Duxton Farms Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Duxton Farms Company Profile
