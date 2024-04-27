William M. Cousins Sells 2,804 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) SVP William M. Cousins sold 2,804 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $13,767.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,263.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.67. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $46,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

