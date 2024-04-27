Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $121.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $163,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $7,082,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

