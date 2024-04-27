iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.00

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.00 and traded as low as C$40.90. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.34.
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.
