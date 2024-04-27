Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5 %

VRT opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 90.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $2,241,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

