REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

NYSE:REVG opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. REV Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 1,020.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

