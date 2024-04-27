Mizuho Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $334.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $337.37.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.45 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,517,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

