Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

