Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 690,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 229,259 shares.The stock last traded at $39.99 and had previously closed at $40.33.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after buying an additional 518,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,536,000 after buying an additional 316,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after buying an additional 2,805,501 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,228,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 887,101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

