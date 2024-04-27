Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,642.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 800,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

