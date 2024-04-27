Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 25.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $21.48 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

