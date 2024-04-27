Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $44.56 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up about 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.57% of Donaldson worth $44,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %

DCI opened at $72.27 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

