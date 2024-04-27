New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

DD opened at $73.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

