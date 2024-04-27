Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Short Interest Up 15,600.0% in April

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 15,600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OAKUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About Oak Woods Acquisition
