Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Short Interest Up 15,600.0% in April

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 15,600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OAKUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

