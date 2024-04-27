Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Knife River by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Knife River Trading Up 0.8 %

KNF opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

