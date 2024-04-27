Xponance Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

