Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Purchases C$101,536.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
Shares of PSK stock opened at C$26.97 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.69 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.