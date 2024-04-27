Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Purchases C$101,536.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$26.97 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.69 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

PSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

