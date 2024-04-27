Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,931,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

