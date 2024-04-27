OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $209,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

FERG stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $134.55 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

