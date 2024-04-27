Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 654.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.17, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.