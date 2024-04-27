Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,056 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $183,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $191,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS opened at $17.02 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

