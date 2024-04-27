Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.