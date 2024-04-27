Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.17

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.17 and last traded at C$38.33, with a volume of 8505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

