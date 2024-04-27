Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $9,547,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.