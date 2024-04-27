Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

