Signaturefd LLC Invests $293,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

