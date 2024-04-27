Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 8,422 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 421.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,117,067 shares of company stock valued at $258,544,060. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

