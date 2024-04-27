Short Interest in Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Declines By 86.2%

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Metro One Telecommunications Price Performance
Shares of WOWI opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Metro One Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile
