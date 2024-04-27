Short Interest in Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Declines By 86.2%

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Metro One Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of WOWI opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Metro One Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

