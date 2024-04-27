Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $46.61

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.61, but opened at $48.80. Sanofi shares last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 1,794,054 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $203,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Sanofi by 38.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

