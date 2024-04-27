Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Increases By 5,200.0%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

HCHDF stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

