Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Increases By 5,200.0%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.0 %
HCHDF stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
