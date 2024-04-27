Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Grows By 6,800.0%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of HAIVF opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.13. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$2.44 and a 52 week high of C$4.10.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

