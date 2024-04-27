Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Grows By 6,800.0%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Shares of HAIVF opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.13. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$2.44 and a 52 week high of C$4.10.
About Haivision Systems
