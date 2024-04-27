Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LOBO) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 30th

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 30th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its IPO on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance
LOBO stock opened at 3.10 on Friday. Lobo EV Technologies has a 12 month low of 2.43 and a 12 month high of 5.79.
Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile
