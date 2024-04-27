Qiagen (QGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Qiagen has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100- EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE QGEN opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

