Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 4,333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $37.28 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

