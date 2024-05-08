Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.69. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.07 per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $443.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.72 and its 200 day moving average is $377.23. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $447.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

