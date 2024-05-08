Standex International Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SXI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 1 year low of $128.27 and a 1 year high of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 322.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,727,661 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

