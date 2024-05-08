Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Issued By Barrington Research

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Standex International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SXI opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.27 and a 52 week high of $184.18.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $43,950.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,943.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,661 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Standex International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Standex International by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Standex International by 114.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

