Brokers Set Expectations for Energy Fuels Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.9 %

UUUU opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.59. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 312,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 341,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.